Gear up for the change! Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) has hit the volume of 823924

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), which is $1.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.38 after opening rate of $1.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.31 before closing at $1.37.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5200 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.1201 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) full year performance was 136.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are logging -4.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 378.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 823924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) recorded performance in the market was 11.38%, having the revenues showcasing 24.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 185.77M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Western Copper and Gold Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2121, with a change in the price was noted +0.1538. In a similar fashion, Western Copper and Gold Corporation posted a movement of +11.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 388,819 in trading volumes.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.09%, alongside a boost of 136.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.55% during last recorded quarter.