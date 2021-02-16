Gear up for the change! Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has hit the volume of 1892686

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is priced at $8.74 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.06 and reached a high price of $12.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.08. The stock touched a low price of $11.75.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Shelby’s Sugar Shop® Sweetens Town Center Experience through Nostalgic Confectionary Wonderland. Striving to provide guests with unique, multi-sensory experiences, Washington Prime Group (NYSE: WPG) continues to find new ways to expand and enhance its brands. One example, Shelby’s Sugar Shop®, a sweet creation by the Company, has been creating cheer through its array of classic, craft and novelty candies since its initial launch in 2017. The sweet shop provides a colorful, curious environment full of discovery and an added dose of nostalgia delighting both children and adults alike. Now, Shelby’s is bringing joy to more people than ever before through new common area locations, providing an experiential opportunity for guests of all ages. You can read further details here

Washington Prime Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.55 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $6.26 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) full year performance was -53.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Washington Prime Group Inc. shares are logging -67.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.41 and $26.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1892686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) recorded performance in the market was 85.56%, having the revenues showcasing 112.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 253.92M, as it employees total of 851 workers.

The Analysts eye on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Washington Prime Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.68. In a similar fashion, Washington Prime Group Inc. posted a movement of +66.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 565,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPG is recording 7.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.07.

Technical rundown of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG)

Raw Stochastic average of Washington Prime Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Washington Prime Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 85.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.66%, alongside a downfall of -53.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 112.48% during last recorded quarter.