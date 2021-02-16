Gear up for the change! Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has hit the volume of 17303956

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), which is $1.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.15 after opening rate of $1.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.05 before closing at $1.15.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Malaysia’s Ho Wah Genting Berhad Advises Guardion Health Sciences That It Has received Regulatory Product Registration Approval for Second Immune Support Dietary Supplement Designed and Produced by Guardion Health Sciences. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, nutraceuticals and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced that its exclusive distributor in Malaysia, Ho Wah Genting Berhad (HWGB), has advised Guardion that Astramern Astra H (formerly Astramern Nutra H), an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by the Company, has been granted product registration approval by the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”). You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.4311 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) full year performance was 274.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares are logging -21.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 566.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $1.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17303956 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) recorded performance in the market was 165.06%, having the revenues showcasing 443.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.91M, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3925, with a change in the price was noted +0.8541. In a similar fashion, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. posted a movement of +347.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,520,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GHSI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Guardion Health Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 165.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 184.53%, alongside a boost of 274.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 443.48% during last recorded quarter.