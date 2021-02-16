Gear up for the change! Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has hit the volume of 16199516

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), which is $6.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.35 after opening rate of $5.042 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.03 before closing at $4.97.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Executive Leadership Team to Enter Cryptocurrency Market. Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company” or “Code Chain”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Feng to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jianing (George) Yu to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.35 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.79 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) full year performance was 440.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares are logging 35.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 864.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $4.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16199516 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) recorded performance in the market was 247.94%, having the revenues showcasing 304.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.99M, as it employees total of 87 workers.

Analysts verdict on Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Code Chain New Continent Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.84, with a change in the price was noted +5.66. In a similar fashion, Code Chain New Continent Limited posted a movement of +519.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCNC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Code Chain New Continent Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Code Chain New Continent Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 247.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 297.04%, alongside a boost of 440.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 132.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 192.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 304.19% during last recorded quarter.