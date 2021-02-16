Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is on the roll with an average volume of 11.62M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) was valued at $6.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.97 while reaching the peak value of $8.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.77. The stock current value is $8.50.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Future FinTech and China Foundation of Consumer Protection Enter Into Cooperation Agreement to Use Blockchain Technology Against Counterfeit Products. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Chain Cloud Mall Network and Technology (Tianjin) Co., Limited (“CCM”) has signed a cooperation agreement with The Merchandise and Quality Week Magazine, a news magazine directly owned by China Foundation of Consumer Protection. The cooperation has a term for five years, from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2026. The Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection will set up a “Quality and Safety Office” and appoint Mr. Zhi Yan, the general manager of CCM, as the deputy director of that office for a term of one year, who will be responsible for building the quality and safety credit system for Chinese brands and enterprises under the “Responsible Brand Plan”. The “Responsible Brand Plan” will be officially launched in March 2021 and operated by the “Quality and Safety Office” of the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 849.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -24.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1207.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 40034864 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 352.13%, having the revenues showcasing 316.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 360.83M, as it employees total of 222 workers.

The Analysts eye on Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.16, with a change in the price was noted +6.49. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +322.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,235,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.80%.

Considering, the past performance of Future FinTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 352.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 241.37%, alongside a boost of 849.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 316.67% during last recorded quarter.