Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 62.42%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), which is $15.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.95 after opening rate of $16.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.6746 before closing at $17.56.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, Esports Entertainment Group Announces Pricing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (“Esports Entertainment Group” or the “Company”), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and 18+ gaming, today announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $15.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $30 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.74 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $6.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares are logging -27.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 525.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3356831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) recorded performance in the market was 136.22%, having the revenues showcasing 252.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 226.35M, as it employees total of 299 workers.

The Analysts eye on Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Esports Entertainment Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.03, with a change in the price was noted +10.90. In a similar fashion, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. posted a movement of +265.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 567,194 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GMBL is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL)

Raw Stochastic average of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Esports Entertainment Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 136.22%. The shares increased approximately by 94.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 115.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 252.53% during last recorded quarter.