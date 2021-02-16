CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) market price of $1.32 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) was valued at $1.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.24 while reaching the peak value of $1.28 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.18. The stock current value is $1.32.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Cyren Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Registered Direct Offering. Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of email security and threat intelligence solutions, today announced the completion of its previously announced registered direct offering of 12,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a purchase price of $1.15 per share. The net proceeds to the Company of the offering, after deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are approximately $12.5 million. You can read further details here

CYREN Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.9852 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) full year performance was -2.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CYREN Ltd. shares are logging -33.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 324.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3049446 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CYREN Ltd. (CYRN) recorded performance in the market was 20.39%, having the revenues showcasing 14.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 74.90M, as it employees total of 226 workers.

Specialists analysis on CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CYREN Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0651, with a change in the price was noted +0.4099. In a similar fashion, CYREN Ltd. posted a movement of +44.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 835,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYRN is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Trends and Technical analysis: CYREN Ltd. (CYRN)

Raw Stochastic average of CYREN Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.62%, alongside a downfall of -2.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.81% during last recorded quarter.