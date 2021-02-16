Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is on the roll with an average volume of 27.62M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), which is $39.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $41.37 after opening rate of $35.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $33.51 before closing at $31.50.

Recently in News on January 19, 2021, Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement. Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) today issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are logging 11.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $36.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 69175944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) recorded performance in the market was 299.40%, having the revenues showcasing 313.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.28B.

Market experts do have their say about Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.39, with a change in the price was noted +30.12. In a similar fashion, Churchill Capital Corp IV posted a movement of +305.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,539,502 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Raw Stochastic average of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Churchill Capital Corp IV, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 299.40%. The shares 15.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 139.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 313.02% during last recorded quarter.