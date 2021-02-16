Boiling and ready to burst as Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) last month performance was 62.94%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). It is currently valued at $2.27. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.26 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.53.

Recently in News on January 15, 2021, Pyxis Tankers to Present at NobleCon 17 Investor Conference. MAROUSSI, GREECE – January 15, 2020 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS), (the “Company” or “Pyxis Tankers”), a growth – orientated pure play product tanker company, today announced that its CEO, Mr. Eddie Valentis will present on Wednesday, January 20th at Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeen Annual Investor Virtual Conference at 1:30 pm EST. The conference is virtual and there is no cost, obligation nor restriction to investors to attend: www.noblecon17.com A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available on Thursday, January 21th on the Company’s website, http://www.pyxistankers.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ website: www.nobleconference.com and on its investor portal, Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Noble website for 90 days following its event and the Company’s website. You can read further details here

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2800 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.8155 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was 45.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging 41.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 264.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $1.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6239983 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 84.36%, having the revenues showcasing 82.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.30M.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9534, with a change in the price was noted +1.3225. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +162.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 797,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.01.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Pyxis Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 84.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.56%, alongside a boost of 45.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.36% during last recorded quarter.