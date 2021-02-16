Boiling and ready to burst as Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) last month performance was 5.21%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). It is currently valued at $15.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.97, after setting-off with the price of $12.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.92.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Jas Sood to Board of Directors. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), announced today the appointment of Jaspreet (Jas) Sood to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 19, 2021. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $8.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 313.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $14.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 710921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was 38.48%, having the revenues showcasing 51.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 335.53M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.58, with a change in the price was noted -3.00. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -16.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 243,699 in trading volumes.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.93%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ondas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.48%. The shares increased approximately by 0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.64% during last recorded quarter.