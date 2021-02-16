Boiling and ready to burst as Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) last month performance was 89.26%

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.17 and reached a high price of $1.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.20. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Luokung Technology Corp. Announces $15.0 Million Registered Direct Offering. Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $15.0 million of ordinary shares at a price of $0.888 per share. The Company will issue a total of 16,891,892 ordinary shares to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 8,445,946 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.11 per share, which Warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7300 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.5808 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 55.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging 13.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 367.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.34 and $1.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 56125852 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 133.82%, having the revenues showcasing 254.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 299.40M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5961, with a change in the price was noted +1.1436. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +256.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,020,389 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 133.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 183.93%, alongside a boost of 55.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 148.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 89.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 254.91% during last recorded quarter.