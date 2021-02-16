BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) market price of $18.63 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), which is $18.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.77 after opening rate of $13.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.405 before closing at $14.39.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, BlueCity Launches Campaign for Greater LGBTQ Acceptance Among Families in China during Chinese New Year. BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, launch the “Let Love Go Home” campaign, which pushes for greater LGBTQ acceptance and understanding among the families of community members in China as the country celebrates. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlueCity Holdings Limited shares are logging -48.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.04 and $35.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1274539 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) recorded performance in the market was 42.48%, having the revenues showcasing 46.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 449.26M, as it employees total of 488 workers.

The Analysts eye on BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BlueCity Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.47, with a change in the price was noted +7.54. In a similar fashion, BlueCity Holdings Limited posted a movement of +72.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 279,642 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT)

Raw Stochastic average of BlueCity Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.12%.

Considering, the past performance of BlueCity Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.48%. The shares increased approximately by 13.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.09% during last recorded quarter.