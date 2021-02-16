Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 82.53M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), which is $13.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.4351 after opening rate of $11.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $11.46 before closing at $11.70.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Bionano Genomics to Present at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that company management will present virtually at the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference. Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm PST. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.44 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 1217.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -1.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5380.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $13.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 101425088 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 344.81%, having the revenues showcasing 2346.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.13B, as it employees total of 97 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.13, with a change in the price was noted +13.06. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +2,057.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 52,788,051 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 344.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1687.81%, alongside a boost of 1217.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 143.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2346.87% during last recorded quarter.