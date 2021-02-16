Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is on the roll with an average volume of 365.66K in the recent 3 months

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) is priced at $1.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.46 and reached a high price of $1.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.41. The stock touched a low price of $1.36.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) full year performance was -2.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avalon GloboCare Corp. shares are logging -27.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 797912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) recorded performance in the market was 25.89%, having the revenues showcasing 16.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.50M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avalon GloboCare Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2142, with a change in the price was noted +0.3400. In a similar fashion, Avalon GloboCare Corp. posted a movement of +27.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 381,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Avalon GloboCare Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.34%, alongside a downfall of -2.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.53% during last recorded quarter.