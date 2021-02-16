Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) market price of $4.25 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) is priced at $4.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.50 and reached a high price of $4.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.81. The stock touched a low price of $4.20.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.55 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) full year performance was 229.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares are logging -59.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 727.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $10.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1119280 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) recorded performance in the market was 145.66%, having the revenues showcasing 201.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.53M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.81, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. posted a movement of +320.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,861,589 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN)

Raw Stochastic average of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.39%.

Considering, the past performance of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 145.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 354.84%, alongside a boost of 229.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 100.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 201.42% during last recorded quarter.