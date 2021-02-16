Analysts Mean recommendation for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is priced at $11.56 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.35 and reached a high price of $9.91, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.32. The stock touched a low price of $9.1337.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, KemPharm Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate KP879 Clinical Program for the Treatment of Stimulant Use Disorder. Financial Restructuring and Nasdaq Re-Listing Process Completed. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

KemPharm Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.10 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.07 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) full year performance was 66.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KemPharm Inc. shares are logging -47.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 496.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.94 and $22.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2049073 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) recorded performance in the market was -16.79%, having the revenues showcasing -1.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 110.91M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KemPharm Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.64, with a change in the price was noted -0.17. In a similar fashion, KemPharm Inc. posted a movement of -1.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 817,218 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH)

Raw Stochastic average of KemPharm Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KemPharm Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.27%, alongside a boost of 66.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.55% during last recorded quarter.