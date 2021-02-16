Analysts Mean recommendation for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), which is $4.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.5899 after opening rate of $5.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.00 before closing at $5.03.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of the underwritten public offering of 2,197,803 of its ordinary shares for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Galmed. You can read further details here

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.25 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $3.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) full year performance was -14.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -28.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.96 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 964350 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) recorded performance in the market was 61.74%, having the revenues showcasing 49.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.09M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of +15.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.04%, alongside a downfall of -14.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by 49.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 49.70% during last recorded quarter.