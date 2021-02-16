500.com Limited (WBAI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.49M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of 500.com Limited (WBAI), which is $28.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.14 after opening rate of $19.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.20 before closing at $20.00.

Recently in News on February 16, 2021, 500.com Limited Announces Acquisition of BTC.com Businesses. 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) (“500.com” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the “Share Exchange Agreement”) with Blockchain Alliance Technologies Holding Company (“Blockchain Alliance”), a Cayman Islands company and a “Non-U.S. Person” as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to which to Company has agreed to issue an aggregate of 44,353,435 Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.00005 per share of the Company (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) to Blockchain Alliance at the first closing, which shares represent approximately 10% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of January 31, 2021, in exchange for the entire outstanding share capital of Blockchain Alliance Technologies Limited held by Blockchain Alliance after the reorganization. The first closing of the transactions contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement (the “Transactions”) is subject to certain closing conditions, which include, among others, the transfer to the Company of the entire mining pool business of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Company (“BitDeer”) operated under BTC.com, including the domain name BTC.com and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com (collectively, the “BTC.com Pool Businesses”). The first closing is expected to occur on or before April 15, 2021. You can read further details here

500.com Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $7.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

500.com Limited (WBAI) full year performance was 214.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 500.com Limited shares are logging 22.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1023.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.51 and $22.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2978732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 500.com Limited (WBAI) recorded performance in the market was 122.22%, having the revenues showcasing 592.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 856.00M, as it employees total of 171 workers.

The Analysts eye on 500.com Limited (WBAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 500.com Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.48, with a change in the price was noted +26.44. In a similar fashion, 500.com Limited posted a movement of +890.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 951,459 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WBAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 500.com Limited (WBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of 500.com Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.71%.

Considering, the past performance of 500.com Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 122.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 431.91%, alongside a boost of 214.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 71.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 592.33% during last recorded quarter.