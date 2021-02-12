Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is on the roll with an average volume of 616.97K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) was valued at $2.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.59 while reaching the peak value of $2.8189 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.55. The stock current value is $3.01.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Xiaobai Maimai Joins Leading Industry Associations to Formulate “Social e-Commerce Enterprise Operational Service Standards”. Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc. (“Xiaobai Maimai”, the “Company”, or “we”), a social e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it participated in the 2020 China Social e-Commerce Conference held in Beijing. Organized by the Social e-Commerce Branch of China Association of Trade in Services (CATIS), representatives from top social e-commerce platforms, live streaming e-commerce enterprises, suppliers, industry experts and government agencies attended the conference and discussed the value, compliance, best practice, and innovations of social e-commerce. You can read further details here

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.30 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) full year performance was 107.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. shares are logging -59.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $7.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 871890 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) recorded performance in the market was 12.55%, having the revenues showcasing 30.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.04M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xiaobai Maimai Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.23, with a change in the price was noted +1.30. In a similar fashion, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. posted a movement of +79.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 612,715 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX)

Raw Stochastic average of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Xiaobai Maimai Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.24%, alongside a boost of 107.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.56% during last recorded quarter.