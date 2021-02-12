Why is Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) up 66.98% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), which is $9.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.95 after opening rate of $8.51 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.47 before closing at $8.85.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results. Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Amtech Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.50 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $6.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) full year performance was 66.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Amtech Systems Inc. shares are logging 11.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 181.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.55 and $8.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 241792 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) recorded performance in the market was 38.71%, having the revenues showcasing 71.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 124.34M, as it employees total of 296 workers.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Amtech Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.32, with a change in the price was noted +4.75. In a similar fashion, Amtech Systems Inc. posted a movement of +90.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,356 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASYS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Amtech Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Amtech Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.07%, alongside a boost of 66.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.32% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.51% during last recorded quarter.