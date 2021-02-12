Time to Buy Beat-Down China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC). It is currently valued at $1.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.35, after setting-off with the price of $1.22. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.12 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.13.

Recently in News on January 20, 2021, China XD Plastics Company Limited Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors of the upcoming Lead Plaintiff deadline in the ligation against China XD Plastics Company Limited filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 8, 2021. You can read further details here

China XD Plastics Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.9802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) full year performance was -26.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China XD Plastics Company Limited shares are logging -30.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $1.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5873009 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) recorded performance in the market was 21.21%, having the revenues showcasing 0.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.15M, as it employees total of 972 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China XD Plastics Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1323, with a change in the price was noted +0.0400. In a similar fashion, China XD Plastics Company Limited posted a movement of +3.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 210,305 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CXDC is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of China XD Plastics Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.84%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.45%, alongside a downfall of -26.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.84% during last recorded quarter.