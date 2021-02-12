Time to Buy Beat-Down Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO). It is currently valued at $3.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.25, after setting-off with the price of $3.01. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.97 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.02.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Ambow Wins Approval to Establish Postdoctoral Research Workstation. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced it has received approval from the National Postdoctoral Management Committee under the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security to establish a postdoctoral scientific research workstation (“workstation”) in order to carry out postdoctoral training and research in educational technology, artificial intelligence, computer science and the Internet of Things. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.68 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $2.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was 38.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -45.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 217.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.10 and $6.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2194510 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was 39.17%, having the revenues showcasing 48.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 84.41M, as it employees total of 1694 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.68, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +84.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 948,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBO is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.27%, alongside a boost of 38.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 48.04% during last recorded quarter.