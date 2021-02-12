SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) is on the roll with an average volume of 101.85K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ), which is $18.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.5588 after opening rate of $24.175 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.14 before closing at $22.01.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, SQZ Biotech Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) (“SQZ”), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by SQZ. In addition, SQZ has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares are logging -48.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.98 and $36.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 780176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) recorded performance in the market was -24.05%, having the revenues showcasing 8.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 522.08M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the SQZ Biotechnologies Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SQZ Biotechnologies Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SQZ Biotechnologies Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.05%. The shares increased approximately by -12.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.69% during last recorded quarter.