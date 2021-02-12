Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close SOS Limited (SOS) was down -9.34%

At the end of the latest market close, SOS Limited (SOS) was valued at $6.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.24 while reaching the peak value of $7.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.18. The stock current value is $5.73.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, /C O R R E C T I O N — SOS Limited/. In the news release, SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering, issued 11-Feb-2021 by SOS Limited over Cision PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read as “SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market” rather than “SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering”, and that the first, second and third paragraphs and company boilerplate should be revised with more clarified information rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.18 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was 269.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -20.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1023.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $7.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37300403 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was 327.03%, having the revenues showcasing 189.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 276.25M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SOS Limited (SOS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.25, with a change in the price was noted +4.16. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of +258.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,110,825 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SOS Limited (SOS)

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SOS Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 327.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 205.31%, alongside a boost of 269.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 81.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by 179.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 189.91% during last recorded quarter.