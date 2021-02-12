Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Match Group Inc. (MTCH) was up 0.62%

At the end of the latest market close, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) was valued at $171.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $171.02 while reaching the peak value of $174.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $167.20. The stock current value is $172.13.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Match Group To Acquire Hyperconnect. Acquisition adds two high growth social discovery products with significant traction across Asia to Match Group’s portfolio. You can read further details here

Match Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) full year performance was 127.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Match Group Inc. shares are logging -0.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 284.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.74 and $173.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4880954 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recorded performance in the market was 13.85%, having the revenues showcasing 30.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.15B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Match Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 135.09, with a change in the price was noted +63.72. In a similar fashion, Match Group Inc. posted a movement of +58.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,492,219 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Match Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.49%, alongside a boost of 127.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.18% during last recorded quarter.