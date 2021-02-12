Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 721.27K

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is priced at $18.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $16.64 and reached a high price of $19.49, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.09. The stock touched a low price of $15.81.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Rekor Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway, customer and public safety intelligence to enable AI-driven decisions, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,126,936 shares of its common stock, including 799,166 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price of $12.25 per share. As a result of the underwriters’ exercise of the option, the aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the company, was approximately $75.1 million. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Rekor Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $7.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) full year performance was 373.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rekor Systems Inc. shares are logging 6.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 696.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $17.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2302461 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) recorded performance in the market was 131.97%, having the revenues showcasing 378.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 571.90M, as it employees total of 472 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rekor Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.36, with a change in the price was noted +10.97. In a similar fashion, Rekor Systems Inc. posted a movement of +141.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,897 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for REKR is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.32%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rekor Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 368.00%, alongside a boost of 373.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 378.77% during last recorded quarter.