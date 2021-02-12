Recent Change of -1.56% in the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is priced at $59.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $58.86 and reached a high price of $59.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.08. The stock touched a low price of $57.16.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Restaurant Brands International Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 19, 2021 – QSR.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.65 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $56.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) full year performance was -10.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are logging -12.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.08 and $67.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4934861 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) recorded performance in the market was -3.22%, having the revenues showcasing 1.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.97B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.83, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +5.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,690,527 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.81%, alongside a downfall of -10.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.22% during last recorded quarter.