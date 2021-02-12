NOV Inc. (NOV) Quarterly Performance is 23.89%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, NOV Inc. (NOV) was valued at $13.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.75 while reaching the peak value of $13.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.27. The stock current value is $13.64.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2020 revenues of $1.33 billion, a decrease of four percent compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 42 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $347 million, or -26.1 percent of sales, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges (“Other Items”, see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $236 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) decreased $54 million sequentially to $17 million, or 1.3 percent of sales. You can read further details here

NOV Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.23 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $12.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

NOV Inc. (NOV) full year performance was -42.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NOV Inc. shares are logging -43.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.70 and $24.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4638914 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NOV Inc. (NOV) recorded performance in the market was -0.66%, having the revenues showcasing 23.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.46B, as it employees total of 35479 workers.

Analysts verdict on NOV Inc. (NOV)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the NOV Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.90. In a similar fashion, NOV Inc. posted a movement of +16.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,879,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOV is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

NOV Inc. (NOV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NOV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.34%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NOV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.33%, alongside a downfall of -42.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.89% during last recorded quarter.