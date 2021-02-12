Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) market price of $26.05 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) was valued at $26.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $26.18 while reaching the peak value of $26.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.79. The stock current value is $26.05.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. You can read further details here

Newell Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.89 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $21.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) full year performance was 32.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Newell Brands Inc. shares are logging -3.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.44 and $26.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4461065 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) recorded performance in the market was 22.70%, having the revenues showcasing 35.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.10B, as it employees total of 30000 workers.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Newell Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.73, with a change in the price was noted +8.33. In a similar fashion, Newell Brands Inc. posted a movement of +47.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,775,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NWL is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.56.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Newell Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.25%, alongside a boost of 32.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.25% during last recorded quarter.