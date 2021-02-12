Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) is on the roll with an average volume of 508.71K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), which is $2.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.13 after opening rate of $2.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.3901 before closing at $2.44.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Muscle Maker, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm. The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Muscle Maker, Inc. (“Muscle Maker” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:GRIL) for violations of the securities laws. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Muscle Maker Inc. shares are logging -43.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $5.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5438512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) recorded performance in the market was 64.00%, having the revenues showcasing 57.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.91M, as it employees total of 380 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Muscle Maker Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.91, with a change in the price was noted +1.29. In a similar fashion, Muscle Maker Inc. posted a movement of +81.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,626,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIL is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Raw Stochastic average of Muscle Maker Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Muscle Maker Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 64.00%. The shares increased approximately by 28.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.69% during last recorded quarter.