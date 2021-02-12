KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.53M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), which is $48.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.80 after opening rate of $48.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.90 before closing at $48.56.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, KKR to Present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Robert Lewin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Financial Services Forum 2021 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:40AM ET. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

KKR & Co. Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.29 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $37.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) full year performance was 44.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KKR & Co. Inc. shares are logging -2.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 210.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.55 and $49.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4165353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) recorded performance in the market was 19.07%, having the revenues showcasing 25.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.65B, as it employees total of 1384 workers.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the KKR & Co. Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.55, with a change in the price was noted +13.17. In a similar fashion, KKR & Co. Inc. posted a movement of +37.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,587,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KKR is recording 2.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KKR & Co. Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KKR & Co. Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.59%, alongside a boost of 44.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.92% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.61% during last recorded quarter.