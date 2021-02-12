Here is why West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.55%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), which is $72.75 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $71.83 after opening rate of $71.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $70.68 before closing at $71.75.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time.To listen to … Investor Network You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.08 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $58.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) full year performance was 76.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares are logging 1.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 385.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.00 and $71.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 24161 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) recorded performance in the market was 11.66%, having the revenues showcasing 35.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.67B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.47, with a change in the price was noted +18.81. In a similar fashion, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +35.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,131 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG)

Raw Stochastic average of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 99.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.71%, alongside a boost of 76.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 6.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.79% during last recorded quarter.