Here is why Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.67%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is priced at $3.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.36 and reached a high price of $4.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.33. The stock touched a low price of $3.27.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $14.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a biotechnology company developing the next generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 4,560,928 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,420,696 shares of common stock, at purchase price of $3.07 per share and associated warrant, that was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules and resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $14.0 million before the deduction of placement agent fees and expenses and offering expenses payable by the Company. You can read further details here

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.10 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.63 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) full year performance was 18.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares are logging -44.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $6.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9320687 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) recorded performance in the market was 34.20%, having the revenues showcasing 45.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.00M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.54, with a change in the price was noted +1.03. In a similar fashion, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. posted a movement of +39.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 710,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.02%, alongside a boost of 18.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.56% during last recorded quarter.