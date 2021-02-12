Here is why Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recent weekly performance of -0.36% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) was valued at $2.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.79 while reaching the peak value of $2.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.70. The stock current value is $3.10.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Meten EdtechX Wins Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company, through its industry-leading brand Likeshuo, was presented with the Annual Influential Brand and Outstanding Live Broadcast Enterprise awards on January 28, 2021 by Taobao Education (xue.taobao.com), an online interactive classroom platform of Alibaba Group Holding Limited. You can read further details here

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.27 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) full year performance was -73.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares are logging -87.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $24.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4826081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) recorded performance in the market was 36.50%, having the revenues showcasing -5.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.69M, as it employees total of 5491 workers.

The Analysts eye on Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.02, with a change in the price was noted -5.42. In a similar fashion, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. posted a movement of -63.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,868,781 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX)

Raw Stochastic average of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.74%.

Considering, the past performance of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.32%, alongside a downfall of -73.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.86% during last recorded quarter.