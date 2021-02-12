Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.18M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gerdau S.A. (GGB), which is $4.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.5463 after opening rate of $4.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.42 before closing at $4.37.

Recently in News on December 1, 2020, Gerdau S.A. Announces Results Of Early Tender Period Of The Cash Tender Offer For Certain Of The Outstanding 5.750% Bonds Due 2021, 4.750% Bonds Due 2023, 5.893% Bonds Due 2024 And 4.875% Bonds Due 2027 And Upsizing Of The Cash Tender Offer. Gerdau S.A. (Bovespa: GGBR, NYSE: GGB, Latibex: XGGB) (“Gerdau” or the “Company”) hereby announces the results of the early tender period under the previously announced offer by the Company to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to a maximum tender consideration of U.S. $230,000,000 (including the Early Tender Payment, if applicable) of certain of the outstanding 5.750% Bonds due 2021 (the “2021 Bonds”) issued by Gerdau Trade Inc. (“GTI”), 4.750% Bonds due 2023 (the “2023 Bonds”) issued by GTI, 5.893% Bonds due 2024 (the “2024 Bonds”) issued jointly by Gerdau Holdings, Inc. (“GHI”) and GTL Trade Finance Inc., (“GTL”) and the 4.875% Bonds due 2027 (the “2027 Bonds”, and together with the 2021 Bonds, the 2023 Bonds and the 2024 Bonds, the “Bonds” and each, a “series” of Bonds) issued by GTI (GTI, GHI and GTL, collectively, the “Offerors”). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to the offer to purchase dated November 16, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Gerdau S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.47 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $4.16 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) full year performance was -7.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gerdau S.A. shares are logging -18.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 172.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.64 and $5.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4991847 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) recorded performance in the market was -4.28%, having the revenues showcasing 17.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.95B, as it employees total of 40061 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Gerdau S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, Gerdau S.A. posted a movement of +14.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,316,685 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GGB is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.12%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.57%, alongside a downfall of -7.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.52% during last recorded quarter.