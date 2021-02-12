Gear up for the change! ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) has hit the volume of 5116661

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV), which is $12.53 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.98 after opening rate of $10.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.78 before closing at $11.09.

Recently in News on February 12, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of LCY, ACEV, CRSA, and MDCA Mergers. Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -3.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $12.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5116661 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) recorded performance in the market was 22.60%, having the revenues showcasing 29.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 288.19M.

The Analysts eye on ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV)

Raw Stochastic average of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.40%.

Considering, the past performance of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.60%. The shares 13.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.18% during last recorded quarter.