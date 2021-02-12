Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.54M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR). It is currently valued at $59.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $64.56, after setting-off with the price of $64.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $55.6001 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $64.29.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Danimer Scientific Hires Innovative Packaging Expert Brad Rodgers as Vice President – Technology Development R&D. Rodgers to guide development of Nodax™ PHA for applications in food & beverage industry, consumer packaged goods and more as global commercialization of biodegradable material continues . You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Danimer Scientific Inc. shares are logging -10.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 520.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $66.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2359303 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) recorded performance in the market was 153.34%, having the revenues showcasing 447.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.40B, as it employees total of 173 workers.

Analysts verdict on Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Danimer Scientific Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.45, with a change in the price was noted +49.36. In a similar fashion, Danimer Scientific Inc. posted a movement of +483.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,132,097 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DNMR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Danimer Scientific Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Danimer Scientific Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.34%. The shares 22.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 137.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 447.93% during last recorded quarter.