China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is on the roll with an average volume of 441.14K in the recent 3 months

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) is priced at $6.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.08 and reached a high price of $4.13, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.05. The stock touched a low price of $3.95.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), an educational services provider in China, today announced that the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd (“WEIM”) with WEIM’s sole shareholder on December 28, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares are logging -36.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $10.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38792846 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) recorded performance in the market was 4.92%, having the revenues showcasing -27.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.60M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.05, with a change in the price was noted +0.91. In a similar fashion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited posted a movement of +13.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 560,554 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLEU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU)

Raw Stochastic average of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.73%.

Considering, the past performance of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.92%. The shares increased approximately by -2.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.68% during last recorded quarter.