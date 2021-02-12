Boiling and ready to burst as ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) last month performance was 103.05%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX). It is currently valued at $28.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $32.69, after setting-off with the price of $23.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.37.

Recently in News on February 11, 2021, ESSA Pharma Presents Favorable Initial Phase 1 Clinical Pharmacology Data of EPI-7386 for Advanced Forms of Prostate Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium. ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today will present preclinical and clinical pharmacology data from ESSA’s Phase 1 clinical trial of EPI-7386 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (“mCRPC”) at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary (“ASCO GU”) Cancers Symposium. EPI-7386, ESSA’s lead product candidate, is an investigational, highly-selective, oral, small molecule inhibitor of the androgen receptor’s N-terminal domain. ASCO GU is being held virtually from Thursday, February 11 to Saturday, February 13, 2021. You can read further details here

ESSA Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.69 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $11.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) full year performance was 435.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares are logging 41.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 855.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $20.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2421637 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) recorded performance in the market was 140.15%, having the revenues showcasing 369.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 941.44M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.75, with a change in the price was noted +21.54. In a similar fashion, ESSA Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +302.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 204,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Raw Stochastic average of ESSA Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.10%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ESSA Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 323.19%, alongside a boost of 435.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 65.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 369.67% during last recorded quarter.