Boiling and ready to burst as China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) last month performance was 64.54%

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It is currently valued at $1.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.18, after setting-off with the price of $1.17. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.19.

Recently in News on November 13, 2020, China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2700 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 130.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -23.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2272614 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 140.02%, having the revenues showcasing 163.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.34M, as it employees total of 228 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5117, with a change in the price was noted +0.7035. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +191.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,287,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.32%.

Considering, the past performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.63%, alongside a boost of 130.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.22% during last recorded quarter.