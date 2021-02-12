Boiling and ready to burst as Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) last month performance was -0.76%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK). It is currently valued at $8.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.14, after setting-off with the price of $8.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.10.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020. Bogota Financial Corp. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BSBK), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $1.0 million, compared to net income of $787,000 for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 of $2.1 million compared to a net income of $2.4 million for the prior year. The Company contributed cash and stock with a value of $2.9 million ($2.1 million after-tax) to the Bogota Charitable Foundation during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Also, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 the Company had expenses of $168,000 related to its proposed merger with Gibraltar Bank (“Gibraltar”). Without the contribution to the charitable foundation and merger expenses, net income would have been $4.3 million. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Bogota Financial Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.48 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $8.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) full year performance was -20.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bogota Financial Corp. shares are logging -22.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.07 and $11.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK) recorded performance in the market was 2.13%, having the revenues showcasing 5.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.67M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bogota Financial Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.57, with a change in the price was noted +1.20. In a similar fashion, Bogota Financial Corp. posted a movement of +15.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,232 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSBK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Bogota Financial Corp. (BSBK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bogota Financial Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.72%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bogota Financial Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.88%, alongside a downfall of -20.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.57% during last recorded quarter.