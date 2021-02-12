Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.93M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM). It is currently valued at $1.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.44, after setting-off with the price of $1.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.43.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Avino Announces US ATM Share Offering of up to US$25.0 Million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:ASM) (NYSE American; ASM) (FSE:GV6) (“Avino” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a new short form base shelf prospectus dated January 25, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) and prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2021 (the “Prospectus Supplement”) in Canada, pursuant to which Avino may distribute common shares (the “Offered Shares”) from time to time pursuant to a sales agreement dated January 13, 2021 (the “Sales Agreement”) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (the “Designated Agent”), H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Roth Capital Partners, LLC, and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (collectively, with the Designated Agent, the “Agents”), as agents or as principals, for the distribution of the Offered Shares in the United States up to the aggregate sales amount of US$25.0 million (the “Maximum Amount”), in accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement (the “Offering”). The Offering is being made in the United States under the terms of a registration statement on Form F-3 (SEC File No. 333-252081) (the “Registration Statement”) filed with, and declared effective on January 29, 2021 by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in the United States, and the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement filed in each Province of Canada, except Quebec; the Registration Statement, Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement being collectively, the “Prospectus”). You can read further details here

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8200 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.0600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) full year performance was 172.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares are logging -51.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 440.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $2.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3956228 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) recorded performance in the market was 6.15%, having the revenues showcasing 32.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.04M, as it employees total of 350 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1089, with a change in the price was noted +0.2600. In a similar fashion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. posted a movement of +23.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,776,402 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASM is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM)

Raw Stochastic average of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.00%, alongside a boost of 172.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.69% during last recorded quarter.