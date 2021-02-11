ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.08M

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is priced at $3.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.9322 and reached a high price of $4.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.27. The stock touched a low price of $3.34.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, ZW Data Action Technologies Partner with BitSpace for Joint Blockchain Mining Platform. ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Wuhan BitSpace Tech Inc. (“BitSpace”) to build a joint blockchain mining platform. You can read further details here

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.75 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) full year performance was 178.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares are logging -26.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 548.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $4.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10511790 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) recorded performance in the market was 159.26%, having the revenues showcasing 146.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.70M, as it employees total of 449 workers.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.70, with a change in the price was noted +2.19. In a similar fashion, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +167.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,705,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNET is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 159.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 157.35%, alongside a boost of 178.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 146.48% during last recorded quarter.