Youdao Inc. (DAO) is on the roll with an average volume of 485.39K in the recent 3 months

Youdao Inc. (DAO) is priced at $35.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.31 and reached a high price of $41.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.35. The stock touched a low price of $33.34.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Youdao to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25. Youdao, Inc. (“Youdao” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DAO), a leading intelligent learning company in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets. You can read further details here

Youdao Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.17 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $24.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Youdao Inc. (DAO) full year performance was 63.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youdao Inc. shares are logging -26.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 136.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.84 and $47.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2626308 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youdao Inc. (DAO) recorded performance in the market was 32.45%, having the revenues showcasing 25.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.06B, as it employees total of 1699 workers.

Analysts verdict on Youdao Inc. (DAO)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Youdao Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.06, with a change in the price was noted +7.46. In a similar fashion, Youdao Inc. posted a movement of +26.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 498,811 in trading volumes.

Youdao Inc. (DAO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Youdao Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Youdao Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.57%, alongside a boost of 63.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.37% during last recorded quarter.