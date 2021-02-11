Why is Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) up 789.62% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) was valued at $160.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $158.30 while reaching the peak value of $159.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $129.25. The stock current value is $144.03.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Silvergate Announces Virtual Participation at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Asset Symposium. Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Alan Lane, chief executive officer, and Ben Reynolds, chief strategy officer, will present at Canaccord Genuity’s Digital Assets Symposium at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Silvergate Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $161.13 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $56.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) full year performance was 789.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares are logging -10.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1795.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.60 and $161.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1906436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) recorded performance in the market was 93.82%, having the revenues showcasing 463.94% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.55B, as it employees total of 208 workers.

The Analysts eye on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Silvergate Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.51, with a change in the price was noted +128.05. In a similar fashion, Silvergate Capital Corporation posted a movement of +801.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 729,162 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Technical rundown of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Raw Stochastic average of Silvergate Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Silvergate Capital Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 93.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 907.20%, alongside a boost of 789.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 463.94% during last recorded quarter.