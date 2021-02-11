VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) market price of $5.21 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) was valued at $6.27. The stock current value is $5.21.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, VolitionRx Limited Announces Pricing of $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock. VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) (“Volition”), a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,809,524 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Volition. All of the shares to be sold in the Offering will be sold by Volition, subject to customary closing conditions. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Volition has granted the underwriter for the Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 571,428 shares of its common stock. You can read further details here

VolitionRx Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.67 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $3.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) full year performance was 15.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VolitionRx Limited shares are logging -21.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.22 and $6.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3099057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) recorded performance in the market was 33.93%, having the revenues showcasing 68.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 252.48M, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VolitionRx Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted +2.00. In a similar fashion, VolitionRx Limited posted a movement of +62.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 261,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNRX is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

Technical breakdown of VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)

Raw Stochastic average of VolitionRx Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VolitionRx Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.84%, alongside a boost of 15.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 68.61% during last recorded quarter.