U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.29

For the readers interested in the stock health of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG). It is currently valued at $7.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.12, after setting-off with the price of $6.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.90.

Recently in News on January 7, 2021, U.S. Energy Corp. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQCM: USEG) (“We”, “U.S. Energy” or the “Company”) today announced that it has redeemed all of its issued and outstanding Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (“Preferred Stock”) in exchange for a combination of cash and common stock pursuant to the terms of an Exchange Agreement. You can read further details here

U.S. Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.95 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $3.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) full year performance was 77.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Energy Corp. shares are logging -61.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.44 and $18.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1095949 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) recorded performance in the market was 92.93%, having the revenues showcasing 72.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.45M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Market experts do have their say about U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.48, with a change in the price was noted +2.26. In a similar fashion, U.S. Energy Corp. posted a movement of +46.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 783,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USEG is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG)

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.80%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of U.S. Energy Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.93%, alongside a boost of 77.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.33% during last recorded quarter.