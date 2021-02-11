Time to Buy Beat-Down Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) was valued at $10.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.64 while reaching the peak value of $11.71 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.90. The stock current value is $11.67.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (“Forest Road” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FRX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which Forest Road, a special purpose acquisition company and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx”), an at-home connected fitness platform, will combine with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (“Beachbody”), and result in Beachbody becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Forest Road shareholders will retain ownership of only 8.8% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -2.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.25 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12967463 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) recorded performance in the market was 11.46%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.10M.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) in the eye of market guru’s

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

If we look into the earlier routines of Forest Road Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.46%. The shares 10.09% in the 7-day charts .