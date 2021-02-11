Time to Buy Beat-Down CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) is priced at $20.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.30 and reached a high price of $18.73, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.48. The stock touched a low price of $17.29.

Recently in News on February 10, 2021, CuriosityStream Taps Industry Veteran Ashley Huston to Lead Communications. CuriosityStream Inc., the leading global factual streaming service and media company (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced the appointment of media and communications industry veteran Ashley Huston as vice president of communications. Huston will oversee external and internal communications for the global factual media company and streaming service. She most recently led communications for Quartz, following senior communications roles with The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and News Corp. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.72 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CuriosityStream Inc. shares are logging -3.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.44 and $20.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1163747 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) recorded performance in the market was 25.30%, having the revenues showcasing 89.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 626.83M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Analysts verdict on CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the CuriosityStream Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.22, with a change in the price was noted +10.08. In a similar fashion, CuriosityStream Inc. posted a movement of +100.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 596,302 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CURI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CuriosityStream Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CuriosityStream Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.30%. The shares increased approximately by 10.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.59% during last recorded quarter.