Time to Buy Beat-Down Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR). It is currently valued at $1.93. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.14, after setting-off with the price of $1.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.22.

Recently in News on February 8, 2021, Blonder Tongue Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced today that its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the company’s headquarters located at One Jake Brown Road, Old Bridge, New Jersey. Please note that only owners of record of the common stock of the company at the close of business on April 15, 2021 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. You can read further details here

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3300 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) full year performance was 141.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares are logging -49.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 407.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1919806 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) recorded performance in the market was 45.11%, having the revenues showcasing 104.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.60M, as it employees total of 161 workers.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2497, with a change in the price was noted +1.1254. In a similar fashion, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. posted a movement of +139.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,188,910 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BDR is recording 1.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.08.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 45.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 147.44%, alongside a boost of 141.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.93% during last recorded quarter.